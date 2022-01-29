Married 50 years: Jerry and Arleen Meyer

Jerry and Arleen (Stump) Meyer of Camdenton, Mo., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on February 6, 2022, at a restaurant.
Jerry Meyer and the former Arleen Stump were married January 29, 1972, at Grace Methodist Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Tisha Crabtree of Springfield, Mo., and Krishell (Jay) Hadsell of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sarah (DJ) Burkettk of Quincy
They have 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Jerry is retired from Western Illinois Corrections in Mt. Sterling, Ill. Arleen is retired from Methode Electronics.
They both enjoy spending time with kids, grandkids, great grandkids and traveling.
