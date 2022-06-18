Jerry and Doris Ohnemus of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a open house. The celebration is being hosted by their daughters and grandchildren. The couple would love cards in the mail to help them celebrate their occasion.
Jerry Ohnemus and the former Doris Fitzsimmons were married June 17th, 1972 at Centenary Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Ill.
They are the parents of Diane Meyer, Kathy (Roger) Stuckman and Donna Fuller, all residing in Quincy.
They have 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The couple was introduced to one another by mutual friends .
Jerry is retired from Huck Fixtures in Quincy after 39 years of service. Doris was formerly employed by the Red Cross in Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Public Schools.
Doris enjoys card games, and Jerry loves to do word searches. They both enjoy car rides and visiting with family and friends. They especially enjoy spending time with their nine little great-granddaughters.
Jerry is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and Doris is a member of Central Baptist Church.
