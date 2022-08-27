Jerry and Janelle Frankel of Ursa, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 28th at the Ursa Farmers Co-Op with family and friends, hosted by their children.
Jerry Frankel and the former Janelle Shumate were married August 26, 1972, at Dover Baptist Church in LaGrange, Mo.
They are the parents of Jana Maglioacchetti of Ursa, Jered (Greta) Frankel of Mendon, Jason Frankel of Marcelline, and Jeralyn (Shaun) Parrick of Mendon.
They have 7 grandchildren.
The couple first got acquainted over the phone and began dating in the fall of 1971.
Jerry is retired from the Quincy Post Office after 40 years of service. Janelle is retired from being an X-Ray Technician after 33 years of service.
They both enjoy attending St. Louis Blues and Cardinals games, going to NASCAR races, traveling, going to Branson, and attending their grandchildren's many activities.
Mr. and Mrs. Frankel are members of Madison Park Christian Church.
