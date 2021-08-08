Jim and Peggy Hesse of Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by having dinner with their family.
Mr. Hesse and the former Peggy Bunte were married August 7, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of rural Fowler, Ill.
They are the parents of Jennifer (Byron) Sparrow of Stronghurst, Ill., Curtis (Amanda) Hesse of Golden, Ill., Benjamin (Amanda) of Coatsburg, Ill., and Diane (Dennis) Blickhan of Ursa, Ill.
They have 13 grandchildren.
Jim is a retired contractor. He also owned Hesse Builders, Inc. Peggy is a retired Special Education teacher from Southeastern CUSD #337.
Mr. Hesse is an active member of the Coatsburg Lions Club and is involved in many service projects in the area. He is noted for frying fish and chicken or grilling steaks at many group events. Mrs. Hesse is a volunteer at the Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point, enjoys reading and meeting with friends for breakfast. They both enjoy attending their grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Together they participate in activities at their church, Centennial Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The Hesse’s are grateful for the many friends that have been a part of their lives.