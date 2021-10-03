Jim and Terri Baker of Quincy, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise party at the North Side Boat Club put on by their children.
Mr. Baker and the former Terri Rowsey were married September 29, 1971, in Quincy.
Jim is the son of Gene and Helen Baker.
Terri is the daughter of Arlie and Merle Rowsey.
They are the parents of Darren Baker (deceased), Jennifer Baker of Quincy and Monica Baker of Quincy.
They have 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple met as children when the Baker family moved in next door to the Rowsey family.
Jim retired from Quincy Junior High School after 28 years of service as Building Supervisor. Terri is a retired dietary worker.
Jim is an avid hunter. He enjoys fishing, working outdoors and enjoying retirement immensely. Terri is very involved with her grandchildren, frequenting beauty pageants and sporting events for support.