Joe and Barb Hirner recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Oct. 24, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra.
Joe is the son of the late Lee and Mary Hirner.
Barb is the daughter of the late Tunney and Joan Crane.
Joe worked for 38 years at Architectural Woodwork.
Barb worked 21 years at Pamida-Shopko.
They have one son, Joe (Melissa) Hirner of Palmyra.
Joe enjoys fishing and gardening.
Barb likes to take care of her yard and decorate it for the holidays.
Both of them love spoiling their granddaughter, Samantha “Sam” and grandson, Shawn.
A celebration will be held at a later date.