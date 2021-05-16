Married 50 years: Joe and Mary Lee Schutte

Joe and Mary Lee Schutte (Juilfs) will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28, 2021. Friends and family can send cards and well wishes to:
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schutte
720 North Spring Street
Palmyra, MO, 63461
Updated: May 16, 2021 @ 10:44 am
