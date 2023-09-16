Married 50 years: John and Christine Carter

John Carter, son of Olney and Opal Carter of Maywood, Mo., and Christine Catron, daughter of Arthur and Gladys Catron of Lewistown, Mo., were married on August 11, 1973, in the old Durham Baptist Church by Reverend Loren Goings.
John and Christine celebrated this milestone on August 12, 2023, with a dinner cruise on the Mark Twain River Boat in Hannibal. Those attending were their children Nelson Carter and his wife Kelly, Kristen and her husband Brian Ritterbusch, grandchildren Olivia, Hannah, Gavin, and Oliver Ritterbusch. The excursion and dinner was enjoyed by all.
