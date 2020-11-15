John and Helen Terstriep of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a 5 p.m. Mass on Nov. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The family will enjoy a private dinner afterwards, hosted by their daughters, Shelley and Jenny.
Mr. Terstriep and the former Helen Benz were married Nov. 21, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Church, Quincy, in a ceremony officiated by Fr. Irenaeus Kimminau OFM.
Mr. Terstriep is the son of the late Bob and Florence Terstriep.
Mrs. Terstriep is the daughter of the late Edward and Rosemary Benz.
They are the parents of Greg and Lori Terstriep, Bourbon, Mo.; Jeff Terstriep and Tiffany McNeil, Waterloo, Ill.; Brent and Jen Terstriep, Goddard, Kans.; Tony and Shelley Graver, Fowler, Ill.; and Jenny Terstriep and Kat Rogerson, Quincy.
They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
John retired as owner of John Terstriep Builders after 48 years.
Helen retired as an RN at Blessing Hospital after 24 years and currently works part-time at Bickford in Quincy.
Mr. and Mrs. Terstriep are members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.