Married 50 years: John and Judy Liesen

John and Judy Liesen will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 23, 2023.
John Liesen and the former Judy Hilgenbrink were married in St. Rose Catholic Church on June 23, 1973.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
John and Judy Liesen will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 23, 2023.
John Liesen and the former Judy Hilgenbrink were married in St. Rose Catholic Church on June 23, 1973.
Mr. Liesen is the son of the late Carl and Catherine (Schulte) Liesen. Mrs. Liesen is the daughter of the late Richard and Florence (Jansen) Hilgenbrink. They are the proud parents of LTC Justin (Jenny) Liesen, Julia (Timothy)O’Neill, and Jacquelyn (Kurtis)Liggett. They have fourteen beautiful grandchildren: Samuel, Harper, Levi, Ezra, and Hattie Liesen; Felicity, Connor, Catherine, Jude, and Theodore O’Neill; and Vincent, Henry, Clara, and Cecilia Liggett.
John is retired from Gardner Denver and Judy is retired from Quincy Notre Dame. They are members of St. Peter Catholic Church, where they are both very active in volunteering and various ministries. Both enjoy traveling and attending their grandchildren’s activities. They will celebrate with a family weekend of festivities and a Mediterranean cruise later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.