Juanita and Danny Griesbaum of Durham, Mo., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party with their family and friends. It was hosted by Shelley Bartz, James Griesbaum and Adam Griesbaum
Danny Griesbaum and the former Juanita Phillips were married February 12, 1972 at Taylor, Mo.
They are the parents of Dana Griesbaum (deceased), James Griesbaum of Canton, Mo., Shelley Bartz of Maywood, Mo., and Adam Griesbaum of Canton, Mo.
They have 8 grandchildren.
The couple met through a family member.
Danny is reetired from Trinity Industries after 22 years of service. Juanita is retired from being the cafeteria manager at Quincy Public Schools after 26 years of service.
Danny enjoys farming and fishing. Juanita enjoys traveling and spending time with her grandkids. Together they enjoy traveling and family time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.