Ken and Pat Dopheide were married March 24, 1973, by Fr Don Knuffman at St Peter Catholic Church in Quincy. They have two children – Laura (Scott) Bergman from Quincy, IL and Mike (Jeannette) Dopheide from Champaign, IL. Two grandchildren and three step-grandchildren – Haley Dotson and Lucas Dotson from Quincy, IL, and Cade (Rayme) Bergman from New London, MO, Alexis Bergman from Columbia, MO, and Luke Bergman from Quincy, IL. One step great grandchild – Ember Bergman. Ken worked at Brower Manufacturing for a year followed by two years as chief draftsman for Monogram before serving in the United States Navy. After 2 years in the Navy, Ken was a draftsman at Moormans/LED/QDM for about 19 years and then owned and operated Partners In Design for 20 years, retiring in 2012. Pat worked for 5 years at Moormans as a Class A Secretary followed by nearly 32 years as an Executive Secretary for Prince Agri Products before retiring in 2017. They are members of Union United Methodist Church and will celebrate with a short trip in the coming months.
Married 50 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.