Kenneth W. and Joyce M. Terwelp of 4601 N. 72nd St., Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, rural Quincy, and a card shower.
Mr. Terwelp and the former Joyce Mettemeyer were married Oct. 24, 1970 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, rural Quincy, by Rev. Meldon C. Wass.
They are the parents of Sherri (Randy) Rostine of Michigan, Lori (Brian) Viar of Liberty, Amy (James) Haley of Liberty, Kevin (Betsy) Terwelp of Quincy, and Curtis (Kelli) Terwelp of Quincy.
There are nine grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Terwelp is the daughter of the late Albert and Alta Mettemeyer.
Mr. Terwelp is the son of the late Andrew and Virginia Terwelp.
Mr. Terwelp was a union carpenter and is a member of the Carpenters union.
Mrs. Terwelp was employed by Moorman Manufacturing Co. and later worked for Shopko for 20 years.
They are members of St. Anthony Catholic Church.