Kevin and Joyce Vahle of Fowler, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family celebration, hosted by their sons.
Kevin Vahle and the former Joyce Zengel were married May 5, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Christopher and Matthew Vahle both of Quincy.
They have 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The couple met through Kevin’s co-worker.
Kevin works as owner/operator as a truck driver, leased to Admiral Merchants. Joyce works at Amcon Distributing.
