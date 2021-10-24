Larry and Connie Williams of Quincy , are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
Mr. Williams and the former Connie McAdams were married Oct. 22, 1971, at Union Avenue Christian Church in Moberly, Mo.
They are the parents of Jeff of Salem, Mo., Clayton (Jessica) Fowler and Larissa (Owen) of Lahaina, Hawaii.
They have four grandchildren.
Larry was general manager of Coleman Motors and was a used car buyer for both Shottenkirk stores for many years. Later, he was he was self-employed in the used car business before retiring. Connie worked several years for J.C. Penney and later worked at Sam's Club before retiring.
