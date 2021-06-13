Leon and Sue Holcomb of Nebo, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with Sue going to Gulf Shores with lifelong friends and Leon working at home. Sue says that's why they have been married 50 years.
Mr. Holcomb and the former Patricia Susan Moyers were married June 18, 1971, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Pleasant Hill, Ill.
Leon is the son of Robert Holcomb and Evelyn Edwards. Sue is the daughter of William H. and Velma Moyers.
They are the parents of Todd (Jennifer) Holcomb of Pleasant Hill and Melissa (Sam) Reed of Hull, Ill.
They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Leon retired from Dundee/Holcim after 20 years of service. He then worked for Sny Island Drainage District before semi-retiring in 2020. Sue is retired from banking after 40 years of service. They both ran hunting camp for 12 years, first as Heartland Waterfowl then Muddy Rivers Lodge.