Mario and Ginny Camacho, of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends in Quincy at a later date.
Mario Camacho and the former Ginny Johnson were married May 17, 1973, at Quincy University Chapel.
They are the parents of daughter Carrie Dede of Quincy, and son Chris of Scottsdale, Ariz.
They have 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The couple met their freshman year at Quincy College.
Mario is a retired teacher and soccer coach from Rochester, New York, Inner City Catholic Schools, Quincy Public Schools, Chaddock; Mohave Valley, AZ, Jr. High; Unity High School , Mendon, and Quincy Notre Dame, after 39 years of service. Ginny is a retired teacher from St. Thomas the Apostle in Rochester, New York; Quincy Notre Dame, Mohave Valley, AZ, Jr. High, and Quincy Public Schools after 21 years of service.
Mario was All-American soccer player while at Quincy College and played professionally for the Rochester Lancers of the North American Soccer League. He continued to coach, starting the Boys’ Soccer program at Quincy High School. He was a Varsity assistant at Quincy Notre Dame. He also coached for several years in both the men’s and women’s soccer programs at Quincy University. He spent many years coaching his son’s and grandson’s teams in the Quincy traveling program. He also enjoyed playing softball at the KC.
Ginny had been a musician with St. Peter’s Singers since its beginning, 50 years ago. She enjoys photography, reading, and writing the stories of her life experiences.
Mr. and Mrs. Camacho are members of Church of St. Peter.
