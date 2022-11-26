Married 50 years: Mark and Diane Sill

Mark and Diane Sill of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a special blessing at church, followed by a family luncheon.

Mark Sill and the former Diane Calascibetta were married December 16, 1972, at Mater Cristi Church in North Riverside, Ill.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.