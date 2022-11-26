Married 50 years: Mark and Diane Sill

Mark and Diane Sill of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a special blessing at church, followed by a family luncheon.
Mark Sill and the former Diane Calascibetta were married December 16, 1972, at Mater Cristi Church in North Riverside, Ill.
They are the parents of Danielle (Jason) Fleer of Mendon, Illinois; Vinson (Amber) Sill of Payson, Illinois
They have 5 grandchildren: Jacob and Emma Fleer, Anabelle, Adeline & Oliver Sill
The couple met on a blind date in Macomb, Ill.
Mark is retired from a career as owner of Vinson and Sill Plumbing and Heating in Lima, Ill. He retired in July 2021. Diane is retired from being a beautician early on and then as a secretary/receptionist at various companies in Quincy.
Mark enjoys golf, collecting and tinkering on old cars in his garage. Diane is involved in church. Both enjoy traveling, helping with grandchildren and attending their activities
Mr. and Mrs. Sill are members of Christ Lutheran Church.
