Married 50 years: Mark and Jill Peter

Mark and Jill (Rabe) Peter are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a gathering of family and friends hosted by their children and grandchildren and with a family vacation at a later date.
They were married May 13, 1972, at the Mendon Congregational Church by Rev. James Lahman.
Mark is the son of Donald and the late Lenora Peter. Jill is a daughter of Helen and the late Paul Rabe.
They are the parents of Tad and Alason Peter of Mendon and Wes and Leslie Peter of Sammamish, Washington. They have 4 grandchildren.
Mark is a self-employed farmer and livestock breeder. Jill is retired as a Speech/Language Pathologist in the Unit 4 and Quincy public school systems
Mark and Jill met at a youth retreat at the Ursa Retreat House.
They are members of Mendon Congregational Church.
They enjoy travelling and spending time with their grandchildren.
