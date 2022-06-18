Married 50 years: Mark and Judy Schulte

Mark and Judy (Kroeger) Schulte are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends, in St. Charles, MO, hosted by their children.
They were married on June 17, 1972 at St. Francis Solanus Church, Quincy, IL by Father Austin Albers OFM.
Judy is the daughter of the late Mildred and Raymond Kroeger, Quincy, IL. Mark is the son of the late Frances and Frank N. Schulte, Quincy, IL.
They are the parents of Nicole (Jeff) of Springfield, IL, Chris (Christina) of St. Charles, MO, Lisa (Josh) of Springfield, IL and Andrea (Jacob) of Quincy, IL. They have seven cherished grandchildren, Owen, Blakeleigh, Carter, Christian, Jax, Ellie and Briggs.
Judy is a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. She retired as a legal secretary from the law firm of Pollock, Ennis and Heck after 20 years of dedicated service. She enjoys spending time with family, grandchildren, attending the monthly card club gathering of friends and tending to her beautiful flower garden.
Mark is a graduate of Christian Brothers High School and Quincy College with a degree in Biology and Chemistry. He retired as Product Development Manager from Prince Minerals after 32 years of service. He previously served as Plant Superintendent at Davis Cleaver Foods for 13 years. He enjoys golf, Cardinal baseball and spending time with family and in particular, watching the exploits of the grandchildren.
They are members of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Quincy, IL.
