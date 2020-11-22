Married 50 years: Marty and Mari Klinner

Marty and Mari (Gunnon) Klinner of Quincy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family.
Marty and Mari were married Nov. 28, 1970 in St. Peter’s Church, Quincy.
Mari is the daughter of the late George and Rita Gunnon.
Marty is the son of the late Joseph and Marie Klinner.
They are the parents of Jason (Kelly) Klinner of Quincy, and Eric (Dawn) Klinner of Springfield, Ill.
They have three granddaughters, Emily of Quincy, and Ali and Claire of Springfield.
Marty retired from Inside Sales at SJ Smith Welding (formerly Central Welding Supply).
Mari is semi-retired from her house keeping business.
They are members of the Crossing Church in Quincy. They enjoy watching their granddaughters’ sporting events and spending time with their family. They love to travel to the beaches of Florida and traveling to visit extended family.
Marty’s hobbies include woodworking and special projects around the house as well as helping his sons with projects.
Mari’s hobbies include crafts and working puzzles and supervising and adding finishing touches to Marty’s woodworking.
They both enjoy baking with their granddaughters.
The couple was introduced when Marty’s sister brought her friend home and the rest is history!