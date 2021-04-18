Michael and Emma Lee Dedert of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner with their children and grandchildren.
Mr. Dedert and the former Emma Lee Lennis were married April 13, 1971, in Louisville, Ky.
They are the parents of Angela (Charles) Bryson of Ursa, Ill., Andrew (Amber) Dedert of Adams, Ill. and Timothy (Amber) Dedert of Hilsboro, Mo.
They have eight grandchildren.
Michael works as a van driver for Quincy Transit. Emma Lee works as a Donut maker at Hyvee.
Michael enjoys doing odds and ends outside, mowing yards and going to equipment sales. Emma Lee enjoys enjoys cooking and baking. They both enjoy watching their grandchildren grow and teaching them some of life's responsibilities.
Mr. and Mrs. Dedert are members of/attend St. Paul United Church of Christ in Fowler, Ill.