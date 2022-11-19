Michael and Mary Lou McLaughlin will be celebrating their Golden Anniversary Sunday, December 18th. Friends and family will be joining them in the Celebration.

Michael and Mary Lou had two wedding ceremonies, one performed at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, and another ceremony held in St. Louis by the Baha’is of St. Louis.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.