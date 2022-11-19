Michael and Mary Lou McLaughlin will be celebrating their Golden Anniversary Sunday, December 18th. Friends and family will be joining them in the Celebration.
Michael and Mary Lou had two wedding ceremonies, one performed at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, and another ceremony held in St. Louis by the Baha’is of St. Louis.
Michael is a retired electronic engineer and businessman. He currently works part-time as a Proctor at John Woods Community College. Mary Lou retired from serving as an Events and Volunteer Coordinator at the Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette and more recently as a teacher.
They’re both active in the Baha’i community of Greater Quincy as well as engaged in community organizations. Michael and Mary Lou request no gifts but request a special contribution to Bella Ease of Quincy.
Michael and Mary Lou are parents of 5 children and grandparents of seven. A trip to Maui is planned.
