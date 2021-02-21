The family of Mike and Cheryl (Feldott) Thevil are proud to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mike and Cheryl were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1971, at St. Boniface Catholic Church by Rev. Jack Christensen. They met at a house party with mutual friends.
Mike is the son of the late Joey and Doris (Llewellyn) Thevil, Sr.
Cheryl is the daughter of the late Albert John and Marguerite (Bange) Feldott.
They are the parents of Michelle (Keith) McDonald of Sausalito, CA, Melissa (Ryan) Brown of Quincy, IL, and Ashley (Ty) Golden of Columbia, MO.
They have five grandchildren, Camden, Jada, Nolan, Dane and Blaise.
Mike is retired from Klingner Engineering where he worked for 43 years.
Cheryl is retired from Gray Hunter Stenn LLP where she worked for 32 years. She also worked at Swann Accounting and St. Mary’s Hospital.
Over the years Mike and Cheryl have enjoyed bowling, camping and traveling to the beach. Mike also enjoys hunting, fishing and walking while Cheryl enjoys flower gardening, reading, walking, sewing and church activities. Most of all they love spending time with family and watching the grandkids’ sports events and activities.
They have been active members of Blessed Sacrament Church for 50 years.