Married 50 years: Mike and Gretchen McGee

Mike and Gretchen McGee of Quincy, Illinois, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 22nd with a dinner with their children and grandchildren. Mike and the former Gretchen Christie were married September 23, 1972, at St. Francis Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Laura (Stephen) Gramke of Quincy and Molly (Doug) Bolnick of O' Fallon, Missouri.
They have 7 Grandchildren. Sophie, Kate, Claire and Charlie Gramke of Quincy and Lilly and Max Rollins and Ben Bolnick of O'Fallon.
The couple met on a blind date after which Mike made a comment he will NEVER live down- "she ain't very good lookin, but she's a lot of fun!". Maybe it was his Donald Duck voice that charmed her into giving him a second chance, but whatever it was, thank goodness she did because they've enjoyed 50 years together and an incredible amount of FUN!
Mike is retired from UPS after 30 years of service and Gretchen is retired from First Bankers Trust Co after 39 years of service.
They enjoy traveling and make a few trips each year to their cabin in the mountains of Colorado Springs, Colorado and their home in Destin, Florida. Mike is a very dedicated Cardinals fan who loves to golf and can be found several times a week on the course in Camp Point or at O'Sheas solving the world's problems with his "breakfast group". Gretchen enjoys reading, crafts and sewing, especially knitting and crocheting Baptismal blankets for the St. Veronica Guild at St. Peters Church or making special gifts for friends. They love meeting friends for dinner, but they get the most joy out of spending time with their kids and Grandkids. They can be spotted multiple times a week on the sidelines cheering loudly and proudly for their grandkids in any sport they're playing. They have also been known to take their ATVs on some pretty grand adventures!
