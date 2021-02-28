Mike and Jeanette White will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 6, 2021. They were united in marriage by Rev. RV Henry assisted by Rev. Ronald Ozier in Beverly United Methodist Church. Parents of the couple are the late Ray and Mareta White and the late Kenneth and Carlene Waters, all of Liberty. They were attended by the bride’s sisters, the late Kathie (Waters) Cawthon, maid of honor, and Beth (Waters) Pruitt of Flowering Branch, Ga., flower girl. Kevin White of Quincy, brother of the groom, was best man. Ushers were Mike Waters of Liberty and Gregory White of Quincy.
They have three sons, Jeff (fiancée Stephani Tritsch), Steve (Stacy), and Jon (Shauna). Grandchildren include Landon and Natali White, Samantha White, Anderson and Maverick White and Sophia and Madilyn Tritsch, all of Liberty.
Mike served in the U.S. Army following graduation from Liberty High School in 1968 until 1971, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked at Calcium Carbonate and later at Midwest Pattern in Quincy. He also enjoyed years of farming. His hobbies include woodworking, gardening and fishing.
Jeanette is an RN, having retired from Blessing Hospital in 2017 after a long career in nursing where she worked in the areas of med/surg, pediatrics, intensive care and most recently, in home care where she was the Clinical Manager. She is also a graduate of Liberty High School and Barnes Hospital School of Nursing. She later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing/Culver Stockton College in 1995 and a Master of Science in Nursing from SIUE in 1997. During her career, Jeanette was honored by her peers at St. Mary Hospital in 1982 as Employee of the Year and in 2011, when she received the Helen Henry Excellence of Care Award from Sigma Theta Tau International.
The couple are lifelong members of the church where they were married and Mrs. White serves as organist. They enjoy the many blessings of having their family nearby and being able to attend the activities of their grandchildren. Another joy to them both is their Shih Tzu, Sadie.
An anniversary celebration hosted by their children is being planned in June. Cards of congratulations can be sent to the couple’s home at 205 Dudley St., PO Box 119, Liberty, IL 62347.