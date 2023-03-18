Mike and Lyn Schlipmann of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a blessing at St. Francis Church and family dinner to follow on March 26, 2023. The couple will also celebrate in July with a family trip to Hawaii.
Mike Schlipmann and the former Lyn Seibert were married March 24, 1973, at St. Peters Catholic Church.
They are the parents of three wonderful sons and daugher in laws: Dan (Rachel) in Normal, Ill., Bob (Rachel) in Fenton, Mo., and Tom (Stacey) in Forest Park, Ill.
They have 5 grandchildren.
The couple met through mutual friends.
Mike is retired from Gardner Denver after 32 years of service as a product supervisor, and then 8 years as Quincy Public Schools Head Start Bus Driver. Lyn is retired from Pendleton Accounting after 18 years of service, and owner/operator for 8 years of Schlipmann Tax Service.
They both enjoy visiting national parks.
Mr. and Mrs. Schlipmann are members of St. Francis Solanus Church.
