Paul and Cindy Soebbing of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
Paul Soebbing and the former Cindi Dietrich were married December 4, 1971 at Quincy College chapel.
They are the parents of Rome (Jenny) of Yorkville, Ill., Carrie Elam of Payson, Ill., James (MJ) Soebbing and Aaron (Cristina) Soebbing, both of Quincy. They have 11 grandchildren.
Paul and Cindi met at a Quincy Notre Dame dance in 1967 shortly before Paul enlisted in the United States Army, Cindi’s cousin Mary introduced them.
Paul worked 35 years for the state of Illinois, first at the Illinois Veteran’s Home and then at Western Illinois Correctional Center.
Cindi worked as a medical technologist for 45 years, first at St. Mary’s Hospital lab and then at Blessing Hospital lab.
They enjoy gardening, traveling, and volunteering with the Red Cross and Ladies of Charity. Paul enjoys golfing and Cindi enjoys kayaking.
