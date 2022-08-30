Phil and Jeannie Hildebrand of Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Knights of Columbus, McGivney Hall hosted by their children with friends and relatives. They request no gifts.
Phil Hildebrand and the former Jeannie Gramke were married September 9, 1972 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fowler, Ill.
They are the parents of Philip Jr. (Lori) Hildebrand of Mendon, Brenda (Christopher) Fleer of Quincy, and Amanda (the late Jason) Kasparie of Ursa, Ill.
They have 9 grandchildren.
The couple met at a fair the summer before their junior years in high school.
Phil works as an insurance salesman at Hildebrand Insurance. Jeannie is retired from Quincy Medical Group as a radiologic technologist after 33 years of service. She now works with Phil at Hildebrand Insurance.
They both enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren. They enjoy the Adams County Fair. They also enjoy their collection of tractors. and playing euchre with family and friends.
Mr. and Mrs. Hildebrand are members of St. Edward Catholic Church of Mendon, Ill.
