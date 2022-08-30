Phil and Jeannie Hildebrand of Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Knights of Columbus, McGivney Hall hosted by their children with friends and relatives. They request no gifts.

Phil Hildebrand and the former Jeannie Gramke were married September 9, 1972 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fowler, Ill.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.