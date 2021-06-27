Phil and Joy Shults of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m., July 4, at Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy.
Mr. Shults and the former Joy Davis were married Nov. 28, 1970, at Calvary Baptist Church.
Phil is the son of the late Gene and Bev Sutton-Shults.
Joy is the daughter of the late Joe and Evelyn Davis.
They are the parents of Jennifer Kigar (Bill) of Woodville, Ohio; Christy Wavering (Jay) of Chatham, Ill., and Joe Shults (Gretchen) of Columbia, Mo.
They have 11 grandchildren.
Phil served with the 101st Airborne division during the Vietnam War. He retired from Gardner-Denver after 41 years of service. Joy retired from Quincy Public Schools after 18 years of service.
Phil remains active in several veterans organizations while Joy is involved in children's ministry at Calvary Baptist.