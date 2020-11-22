Married 50 years: Phil and Joy Shults

Phil and Joy Shults of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Nov. 28, 1970, at Calvary Baptist Church, Quincy.
Mr. Shults is the son of the late Gene and Eva (Sutton) Shults.
Mrs. Shults, the former Joy Davis, is the daughter of the late Joe and Evelyn (Miller) Davis.
They are the parents of Jennifer (Bill) Kigar of Woodville, Ohio, Christy (Jay) Wavering of Chatham, Ill., and Joe (Gretchen) Shults of Columbia, Mo.
They have 11 grandchildren: Joseph, Jonathan, Olivia and Justin Kigar. Clara, Lola and Nora Wavering. Jackson, Tyler, Wilson and Maggie Shults.
Phil served with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He retired from Gardner Denver after 41 years. He belongs to several veteran organizations.
Joy retired from Quincy Public Schools after 18 years. Joy is involved in children’s ministries at Calvary.
Phil and Joy are active members of Calvary Baptist Church.
A celebration will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 virus.