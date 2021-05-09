Phil and Nancy Featheringill of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Featheringill and the former Nancy Wolf were married May 29, 1971, at Lutheran Church of Saint John in Quincy.
They are the parents of Tara (Mike) Schneider of Orland Park, Ill. and Erin Serio of Fox Lake, Ill.
They have four grandchildren.
The couple met through a mutual friend on a blind date.
Phil is retired after 30 years of service as Training Chief for the Quincy Fire Department.
Nancy is retired after 20 years of service at First Bank in quincy.
They both enjoy golf, traveling and reading. Nancy is also an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers.
Mrs. Featheringill is a member of Lutheran Church of Saint John in Quincy.