Married 50 years: Ralph and Linda Gallaher

Ralph and Linda Gallaher will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 3, 2022, with a family dinner.
Ralph and the former Linda Meyer were married in the home of the late Rev William Warford in Quincy, IL.
They are the parents of two children Melisa (Robert) Vaughn of Loraine and Nicole (Wyatt Nelson) Starman of Quincy, four Grandchildren & 1 soon to be great grandson.
Ralph retired from General Mills Hannibal, Mo. And is currently Keene Township Supervisor.
Linda worked as a bookkeeping clerk at First Bankers Trust Quincy, IL.
They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, riding their Goldwing trike and traveling.
