Married 50 years: Rich and Barb Cate

Rich and Barb Cate of Camp Point will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family.
They were married Dec. 19, 1970 at the Federated Church in Clayton.
Barb is a daughter of Anita (Beckman) Hopson and the late Bobby Beckman.
Rich is a son of Lil Cate and the late Dick Cate.
They are parents of Heather (Todd) Giles of Camp Point, and Rick (Misty) Cate of Quincy.
They have five grandchildren, Levi, Graci, Jovi, Rory and Layla.
Rich retired from Prairieland FS as an Energy Division Marketing Manager.
Barb retired after 46 years as a hairdresser and salon owner.
Mr. and Mrs. Cate are members of Camp Point United Methodist Church.
They enjoy spending time with their grandkids, traveling and gardening.