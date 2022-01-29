Richard and Diana Keller of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Richard Keller and the former Diana Neff were married February 5, 1972, at St. Francis Church in Quincy,
They are the parents of Christie (Paul) Behrens and Nick (Christine) Keller.
They have 4 grandchildren.
The couple met when they were both employed at Bueter's Bakery.
RIchard is retired from Illinois Veterans Home and had previously worked at Gardner Denver and Bueter's Bakery. Diana is retired from Blessing Hospital after 47 years of nursing service.
Mr. and Mrs. Keller are members of St. Francis Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.