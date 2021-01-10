Richard and Sue (Anderson) Atteberry of Quincy were married in Michigan on Jan. 2, 1971. Richard was in the Navy, so they moved around a bit: Pensacola, Fla., Annapolis, Md., and Okinawa, Japan. They then lived in Eldon, Mo. for 26 years and moved to Quincy in 2004 to be near family.
They are the parents of Cindy (Mick) Crist of Quincy and Craig (Jen) Atteberry of Longmont, Colo. They are the grandparents of Thatcher, Ziven, and Arrow Crist and Claire and Kelvin Atteberry.
Richard served 20 years in the Navy retiring as a Chief and has volunteered for 10 years at the Illinois Veterans’ Home. Sue worked 23 years at Mercantile Bank in Eldon and has worked several other jobs since then. They enjoy spending time with family as well as playing cards and other games with friends. They consider themselves blessed to have both daughter and son raising Christian families.