Robert and Edie Filz of Bowen, Ill., Will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Bob and Edie were married on June 18, 1971, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Wayland, Mo.
They are the parents of Rob, Monica (John) Grizzle, and Valerie (Jeff) Johnston.
They have 4 grandchildren.
Bob and Edie are retired teachers from the Southeastern School District and members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage.
The couple would enjoy hearing from family and friends. Please send cards to: P.O. Box 25, Bowen, IL 62316