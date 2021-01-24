The family of Robert and Jacqueline Ebeling, of rural Wyaconda, Mo., happily announce the couple will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Jan. 29, 2021.
Bob and Jackie were united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1971, in Quincy, in a small ceremony with family and close friends present.
Their family includes two sons, Chris (Michelle) Ebeling of Wyaconda, Mo., and Shane (Danielle) Ebeling of LaPlata, Mo.
They have been blessed with five granddaughters whom they adore, Aubry and Ashtyn Ebeling and Madison, Chloe and Josie Ebeling.
Bob and Jackie have spent their life in rural Wyaconda.
Bob is ‘semi’ retired but continues to operate heavy equipment.
Jackie has been a life-long educator for various school systems and retired from Lewis Co. C-1 in 2014 as school superintendent. She continues to substitute teach, actively volunteer at the Church of All Saints, and spend time with ‘her girls’ – the granddaughters.
Their greatest joys involve family time, gardening, time at their lake cabin and
spoiling their pets.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to the couple at their home at 30399 CR 214, Wyaconda, MO 63474.