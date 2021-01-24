Roger and Jeanette Schinderling of Quincy will celebrate their 50th anniversary in Florida. They were married January 30, 1971, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling, Ill.
Roger is the son of the late Fred and Lucille Schinderling. Jeanette is the daughter of Mary Jane Fenwick of Dixon, Ill., and the late Ray Fenwick.
They are the parents of Jill (Jim) Reis and Jon (Carla) Schinderling of Quincy. Grandchildren are Jamison and June Reis and Madelynn, Caleb and Bailey Schinderling, all of Quincy.
Roger is retired from Niemann Foods Inc.
Jeanette is retired from First Bankers Trust.
They enjoy attending their grandchildren’s activities, working in the yard, camping and attending car shows.
The Schinderlings are members of Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy.
The couple met at a drive-in root beer stand where Jeanette was a carhop.