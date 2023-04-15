Roger and Kathy Stuckman, of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a cruise at a later date.
Roger Stuckman, and the former Kathy Ohnemus were married April 14, 1973, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Quincy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:11 pm
Roger and Kathy Stuckman, of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a cruise at a later date.
Roger Stuckman, and the former Kathy Ohnemus were married April 14, 1973, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Quincy.
They are the parents of Kurt (Toni) Stuckman, Kristi (Scott) Stadler, and Ryan (Rachel) Stuckman, all of Quincy.
They have 4 grandchildren, Tanner (Olivia) Stuckman, Kate and Emma Stadler, and Madalynn Stuckman
The couple met at a courtyard dance at the former Notre Dame High School at 8th and Vermont.
Roger is retired from Springfield Electric in 2018. Kathy retired in 2019 from Quincy Medical Group after 28 years in pediatrics after more than 28 years of service.
Roger enjoys playing golf, watching most sports and car races along with attending car shows with his '69 Camaro. Kathy enjoys attending Blues in the District. They both enjoy seeing their grandchildren and following their sporting events.
Mr. and Mrs. Stuckman are members of St. Francis Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.