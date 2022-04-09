Married 50 years: Roger and Susan Genenbacher

Roger and Susan Genenbacher of Sutter, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on April 16th, 2022.
Roger Genenbacher and the former Susan Bange were married April 8, 1972 at St. Mary's Church in Quincy, Ill.
They are the parents of Kevin Genenbacher and fiance Kim of Yorkville, Ill., and Sarah Stegeman and husband Jeremy of Quincy.
They have 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Roger is retired from being a dairy farmer after 25 years of service and 10 years as a flower shop operator. Susan is retired from teaching after 30 years of service teaching at St. Dominic, Mendon, and Southeastern.
Susan was a softball coach for years and played on a fastpitch travel team in Hannibal for a number of years. She also enjoys sewing, gardening and going to grandchildren's activities. Roger enjoys woodworking and going to his grandchildren's activities.
