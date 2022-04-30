Ron and Rose Ann Huber of 4105 Abbey Ridge Quincy, Il. 62305 will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Huber and Rose Ann Vollbracht were married April 28, 1972 at St Thomas Catholic Church in Camp Point, IL.
Rose Ann is the daughter of the late Harold and Irma Vollbracht.
Ron is the son of the late Herman and Rita Huber.
They are the parents of Chad and Amy Huber of Chicago, Sarah and Jason Steinkamp of Quincy and Megan and Austin Ramirez of Rushville. They are grandparents to eight grandsons, Gavin & Alex Huber, Lane, Ethan & Lincoln Steinkamp, and Eli, Clay & Colt Ramirez.
Ron retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation. He is a member of the Clayton-Camp Point Water commission and the Clayton American Legion.
Rose Ann retired from Inez Beauty Bar. She is a member of the Clayton American Auxiliary.
They are member of St. Peter’s Church and are both active in church related activities.
Family & friends are invited to an anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00-4:00PM @
St Thomas Church Hall in Camp Point hosted by their children.
