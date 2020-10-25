Ronald and Donna Wiewel of Fowler, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated during the summer months with a trip to Ohio and Kentucky with their son and his family.
Mr. Wiewel and the former Donna Davis were married Oct. 24, 1970, at St. Joseph Church.
Donna is the daughter of the late Elmer and Frances Davis. Ronald is the son of the late Albert and Mildred Wiewel.
They are the parents of Stacy (Todd) Austin of Lorton, Va., and Stephen (Amy) Wiewel of Quincy.
They have nine grandchildren.
Mr. Wiewel retired from the State of Illinois Highway Dept. He is a life member of V.F.W. 5129 and is a Vietnam veteran.
Mrs. Wiewel is a homemaker and life member of V.F.W. Auxiliary 5129.
They are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.