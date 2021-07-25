Sam and Mary Wood of Elvaston, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at an Open House 2 to 4 pm. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Smokin’ Gun Hunting Lodge and Event Center, 995 E Country Rd 1550, Hamilton, Ill.
Mr. Wood and the former Mary Aeilts were married July 17, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Carthage, Ill.
They are the parents of Sara (Bill) Barker, South Hamilton, Mass., Carrie Wood, Macomb, Ill., Laura (Brandon) Gumbiner, Dixon, Ill., and Ryan (Lindsey) Wood, Carthage, Ill.
They have seven grandchildren with two more on the way.