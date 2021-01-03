Sherman and Terry Meyer of Camp Point will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Jan. 3, 2021.
Mr. Meyer and the former Terry Shank were married on Jan. 3, 1971, in the First Federated Church in Clayton with Reverend Russell Smith officiating.
Mrs. Meyer is the daughter of the late Robert W. and Phillis E. Shank.
Mr. Meyer is the son of the late Walter W. and Edna Q. Meyer.
They are the parents of Matthew R. (Angela) Meyer of Quincy and Marc R. Meyer of Clayton, Ill.
They are the proud grandparents of Madelyn and Mckinnley Meyer and Brianna, Taylor, and Logan Frink.
Mr. Meyer retired from the Illinois State Police in 2007. He enjoys photography and music.
Terry is a hairdresser and shop owner. She loves growing flowers and spending time with the grandchildren.
They are members of the Camp Point United Methodist Church.