Stephen “Steve” A. and Neva M. Nelson, of Quincy, celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 31, 2023.
Stephen Nelson and the former Neva Horton were married in St. Rose Catholic Church on August 31, 1973, by Rev. Peter J. Donohoe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Stephen “Steve” A. and Neva M. Nelson, of Quincy, celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 31, 2023.
Stephen Nelson and the former Neva Horton were married in St. Rose Catholic Church on August 31, 1973, by Rev. Peter J. Donohoe.
Mr. Nelson is the son of the late Carl A. and Rita M. (Schnier) Nelson. Mrs. Nelson is the daughter of the late Arlie E. and Kathryn M. (Butts) Horton.
They are the proud parents of two daughters: Dr. Michelle (Jeremy) Boudreaux and Denise (Jeremy) Lund and the proud grandparents of two beautiful grandchildren: Stephen Howard Lund and Amelia Neva Boudreaux, all of the Madison, Wi. area.
Steve is retired since 1995 from a 20-year U.S. Air Force career and is also a retired software engineer and IT consultant since 2002. Three of his Air Force years (1979-1981) were spent as the local Air Force recruiter here in Quincy.
Neva is a retired small business owner since 2014, a porcelain artist, and homemaker. They are members of St. Anthony Parish.
In retirement, Steve is an IT volunteer with the Gene Grawe Fund, a Quincy non-profit. Neva hosts the Quincy China Painters in her home studio monthly. As she’s done her entire life, Neva continues enjoying many forms of the creative arts.
Since their marriage, Steve and Neva have moved 29 times and led an interesting life and together they are writing their memoirs for the time when one of them might not be able to remember.
Last September, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first date (Sept. 6, 1972) with a luncheon at Sprouts Inn followed by a reception for family and friends in their home.
On their 50th wedding anniversary, they celebrated with a private dinner at Sprouts with family and friends.
Steve and Neva finally met at the end of a long, circuitous journey involving many other people and odd circumstances they later felt could have kept them from ever finding each other. But, in spite of everything, they still found each other and so they call their marriage Serendipity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.