Married 50 years: Steve and Carlene Blickhan

Steve and Carlene Blickhan of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Mrs. Blickhan, the former Carlene Wand, is a daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Grawe) Wand. Mr. Blickhan is a son of the late Winifred (Montague) and Maurice Blickhan Sr.
They are the parents of Sean (Neely) Blickhan of Quincy, Tracy (Dave) Gartner of Kenosha, Wis., Christina (Robby) Caldwell of Quincy, and Anthony (Kristin) Blickhan of Lindenhurst, Ill.
They have eight grandchildren, Levi, Adley, Vivian, Simon, Milo, Josephine, Andrew and Asher.
Mr. Blickhan retired from the Quincy Post Office. He enjoys working on projects around their home and riding his motorcycle. He is a member of the Illinois Patriot Guard and is a Hall of Fame member of the Quincy Raceways.
Mrs. Blickhan retired as co-founder of Carelink Inc. and is a registered nurse. She enjoys spoiling her grandchildren, projects around their home, and playing pickleball with friends.
They are active members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, enjoy taking road trips on their motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.