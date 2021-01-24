The family of Steve and Mary Wilson of Kahoka, Mo., is proud to announce the couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 23, 2021.
Steve and Mary were united in marriage by Reverend Eugene Spurgeon at the First Baptist Church of Kahoka on Jan. 23, 1971.
Their family includes two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Ebeling of Wyaconda, Mo., and Jamie (Jay) Perry of Kahoka, Mo.
They have four granddaughters, Aubry and Ashtyn Ebeling and Irelyn and Hollyn Perry.
Steve and Mary have been lifelong residents of Kahoka. Over the years, they have both been involved in various community activities and made many memories and friendships along the way.
Steve retired from Ameren in 2011 and Mary retired from MFA Agri Services in 2013. Their “golden” years have been spent traveling, camping, gardening, and enjoying the company of family and friends. The past several years they have turned into “snowbirds” and spend winters in sunny Florida. While they reside in Missouri, you will likely run into them attending their granddaughters’ various extracurricular events.
Cards of congratulations will reach the couple at 26724 Hwy. EE, Kahoka, MO 63445.