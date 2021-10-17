Terry and Carol Baker of Quincy, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 9, 2021, with a celebration hosted by Taylor Baker.
They have two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Terry is a Cubs fan and Carol loves owls. They both love spending time with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.