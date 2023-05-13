Married 50 years: Thomas and Carol Sparrow

Thomas L. & Carol S. Sparrow will celebrate 50 years of marriage May 12, 2023 with a trip to Scotland.

Tom Sparrow and the former Carol Waterkotte were married May 12, 1973 in Quincy at St. John's Catholic Church.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.