Married 50 years: Thomas and Carol Sparrow

Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 12:39 pm
Thomas L. & Carol S. Sparrow will celebrate 50 years of marriage May 12, 2023 with a trip to Scotland.
Tom Sparrow and the former Carol Waterkotte were married May 12, 1973 in Quincy at St. John's Catholic Church.
Mr. Sparrow is the son of the late Elmer and Florine (Altgilbers) Sparrow.
Mrs. Sparrow is the daughter of the late Ralph (Cy) and Rita (Broemmel) Waterkotte.
They are the Proud parents of David (Tawnya) Sparrow, John (Jaimee) Sparrow, Michelle L. Hincks, Kristile (Jason) Meyer and Ashley (Matt) Daly.
They have eleven beautiful Grandchildren: Ethan, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Tuscany and Langston Sparrow, Katlyn and Shelbie Hicks, Cole and Claire Meyer, Caleb and Tyler Daly.
They both retired from Sparrow Plumbing & Heating, Inc. which Tom started in 1983.
Mr. Sparrow is a 48-year member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #25, The Knights of Columbus and The Elks Club. He volunteers at Blessing Hospital. He enjoys concerts, traveling, golf and following his grand children's sports.
Mrs. Sparrow is a member of The Ladies of St. Francis and volunteers at The Ladies of Charity. She enjoys traveling, concerts, playing cards, the gambling boat and following her grandchildren's activities.
